PM Orban: Budget revenues for first 10 months up compared to same period last year

Budget revenues for the first 10 months of the year increased compared to the same period in 2019, in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, on Monday told Prime Minister Ludovic Orban the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting at the "Prime Minister's Hour".

"In August, September and October, state budget revenues exceeded revenues for August, September and October 2019, and in the first 10 months of the year budget revenues increased compared to budget revenues for the first 10 months of 2019, in full economic crisis caused by the pandemic. As far as economic growth is concerned, of course we do not have the data at nine months, but I can tell you that the data at six months in the first semester show where Romania stands, just as the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies was talking about the place in terms of economic growth. The economic decrease for the first half of the year in Romania was 3.9 pct, compared to 12 pct the economic decrease at European level," Ludovic Orban said.