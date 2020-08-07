PM Orban: Budget revision to be adopted next week, all money requests should have solid arguments

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government will approve next week the budget revision and asked the ministers to present "very solid" arguments for any request for money.

"I want to address an aspect related to the preparation of the budget revision. We are finalizing assessments this week and next week we will adopt the emergency ordinance on the revision. I would like you to very seriously re-evaluate your requests by Saturday, because I want all requests for money to have very solid arguments. We know very well that the economic situation is not the best, that the economy of Romania, just like all the economies of the countries all over the world, has been affected by the COVID epidemic and we will have to save every penny and, especially, to allocate resources for important projects, for investments, for projects that indeed have as an effect the improvement of the living conditions of our fellow citizens, and also for support projects for further economic development," Orban told the government meeting today.