PM Orban: Capital City Hall broadcasts advertising materials in the election day

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban claims that in Bucharest, on the day of the local elections, the City Hall broadcasts advertising materials "by using the citizens' money" and asks the media not to broadcast the City Hall's videos, as they are of an electoral nature."

"I have seen with sadness and even revolt how, on the election day, from the taxes paid by the citizens, the Capital City Hall broadcasts advertising materials, despite the decision of the Municipal Electoral Bureau. We cannot make a decision ourselves in this respect, this is a decision that the National Audiovisual Council must make. (...) The budget of the Capital City Hall is fueled by the taxes paid by the citizens. By using the citizens' money the City Hall carries out a campaign for the incumbent PSD (Social Democratic Party) mayor, and this is not normal, it is not natural. I call on the media not to broadcast these clips because they are obviously of an electoral nature and can constitute a form of influencing the voters that is neither legal nor correct," Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday, at the MAI headquarters.