PM Orban: Declaration of Intent on civil nuclear cooperation refers to construction of Cernavoda nuclear reactors 3 and 4

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, currently on an official visit to France, specified that the Declaration of Intent on civil nuclear cooperation he signed today with his French counterpart, Jean Castex, refers, among others, to plans to cooperate with strategic partners for the construction project of Cernavoda nuclear reactors 3 and 4.

"Together with the French Prime Minister I also signed a Declaration of Intent on civil nuclear cooperation, aimed, among others, at joining forces with strategic partners for carrying out the construction project of Cernavoda reactors 3 and 4 and for the capital repair, refurbishment of reactor 1, in an obviously wider framework with strategic partners. An extremely important project for Romania's energy policy," Ludovic Orban told a press conference at the Romanian Embassy in France, after the meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex and the ceremony for the signing of several bilateral documents.The head of the Executive in Bucharest also specified that an agreement was signed between Cernavoda plant operator Nuclearelectrica and French company Orano.The Romanian Prime Minister is accompanied on the official visit to France by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Economy, and Agriculture.