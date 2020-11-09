PM Orban: Elections are not a caprice; we can no longer tolerate an expired Parliament

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday evening said that elections are about democracy and not a "caprice," and the December 6 elections are needed because the existence of an expired Parliament can no longer be tolerated," since such Parliament no longer has legitimacy, according to AGERPRES.

"General elections are fundamental, they must give a legitimate Parliament, which is in line with the current political desire of Romanian citizens. Elections are not a caprice. Elections are about democracy. (...) For we all saw how the current Parliament named people like Renate Weber at the Ombudsman, Florin Iordache at the Legislative Council, Dorneanu - President of the Constitutional Court. We can no longer tolerate the existence of an expired Parliament, which in fact has no legitimacy. The elections are fundamental for bringing Romania back on the right track. (...) The current Parliament has put us in trouble, most of the time," Orban told B1 TV private television broadcaster.

The head of the Executive admitted that, in the context of the measures imposed by the development of the pandemic, the electoral campaign will be less animated, but the organization of elections is necessary because the current legislation "represents a huge danger" for the people."