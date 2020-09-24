PM Orban: Epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in Focsani that the epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable and urged compliance with health protection rules.

"The epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable. The only worrying increase occurred after the decision of the Constitutional Court, when we had no (...) leverage to stop the spread of the virus. Between the Court's decision and the time the law came into force, from a weekly average number of cases of 370, we have reached an average of 1,200 cases. Since then, there has been a significant increase in cases after the relaxation measures adopted on September 1, but it is still a non-worrying increase. It has no tendency to move from a controlled rise to an increase in geometric progression," said Ludovic Orban.

The prime minister urged the Romanians to respect the norms of sanitary protection in order to return to a normal life as soon as possible.

"The objective of the Government I lead is to return to a normal life as soon as possible. We have already resumed activity in many areas that have been subject to restrictions. I urge Romanians to respect the rules of health protection. As many Romanians as possible are more rigorous in respecting the rules of protection, the more normalcy will be stable and it will be able to allow economic development, to allow a life as close to normal as possible for every Romanian. Respect the rules, wear a mask. Respect the hygiene rules, keep the sanitary protection distance and things will go well. (...) The stricter the rules are observed, the lower the risk of increasing the number of infected people," he said.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is visiting Vrancea County, where he is meeting with National Liberal Party (PNL) candidates in the local elections in Vrancea County and is visiting several investment targets in the county.

AGERPRES .