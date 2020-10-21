 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban expecting progression of COVID-19 cases to slow down in Romania

digi 24
Ludovic Orban Digi 24

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday in Pitesti that, from his assessments, the progression of the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania will slow down as a result of measures implemented, according to AGERPRES.

"The opinion we have and the assessments we have are that the progression in the number of infected people will slow down. We generally analyse the data on a weekly basis, we do not analyse it from one day to another because there is no constant pace in the public health directorates reporting. We follow very carefully the developments in each county, in each settlement and we order all the measures we have thought in order to reduce the risk of spreading," said Orban.

He added that the government is considering conducting a new tender for the purchase of protective masks for disadvantaged people.

Regarding the organisation of the general election on the set date in December, Orban reiterated that the election "does not represent an additional risk of spreading the virus," provided the measures and rules ordered are followed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.