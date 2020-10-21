PM Orban expecting progression of COVID-19 cases to slow down in Romania

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday in Pitesti that, from his assessments, the progression of the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania will slow down as a result of measures implemented, according to AGERPRES.

"The opinion we have and the assessments we have are that the progression in the number of infected people will slow down. We generally analyse the data on a weekly basis, we do not analyse it from one day to another because there is no constant pace in the public health directorates reporting. We follow very carefully the developments in each county, in each settlement and we order all the measures we have thought in order to reduce the risk of spreading," said Orban.

He added that the government is considering conducting a new tender for the purchase of protective masks for disadvantaged people.

Regarding the organisation of the general election on the set date in December, Orban reiterated that the election "does not represent an additional risk of spreading the virus," provided the measures and rules ordered are followed.