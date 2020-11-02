PM Orban: Fitch and Moody's reaffirming Romania's sovereign rating, a great victory of the Gov't

Chairman of the National liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday that Fitch and Moody's decision to maintain Romania's sovereign rating is a "great victory" of his government.

"I want to point out that two extremely important rating agencies, Fitch and Moody's, have announced that they maintain Romania's country rating. It is a great victory for the government I head. Their reaffirming the rating is a guarantee that Romania is on the right track and the views presented publicly by the rating agencies show very clearly that their decision to maintain the country rating is based on the government's policies, on its responsibility in drawing up and executing the budget, on the economic development policies. The fact that the two rating agencies have maintained Romania's sovereign rating preserves a correct perception of Romania by the financial-banking system, by investors. It also vouches for Romania's ability to borrow at low interest rates, it guarantees for each Romanian company a more favorable access to everything lending, and maintains Romania as a destination country for investments, where investors can confidently put their money," Orban said at the PNL headquarters.

He also mentioned that no discussions are being held with the International Monetary Fund regarding a potential agreement.