PM Orban: For all persons in quarantine or isolation right to vote will be ensured

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that for all persons in quarantine or isolation, following their being contacts of persons confirmed positive for COVID, the right to vote will be ensured and they will be able to request the mobile ballot box, emphasizing that the Public Health Directorates are obligated to issue the quarantine or isolate decisions in this sense, according to AGERPRES.

"It's the obligation of the Public Health Directorates, in accordance with Law no. 36, for any person that is declared positive, regardless of the fact that he or she is being treated in hospital or at home or in another location, to issue decisions regarding the obligation to stay in isolation. Furthermore, in regards to persons of contact identified during the epidemiological investigations, the Public Health Directorates must issue quarantine, isolation decisions depending on the situation. Also, for persons that come from countries with an incidence rate higher than the incidence rate in Romania, if they stay more than three days they have to enter isolation for 14 days. For all these citizens, the right to vote will be ensured. So long as the Public Health Directorates issue a decision in which they impose quarantine, isolation, for citizens, it's normal that they cannot exercise their right to vote and it's normal that they have the right to request the mobile ballot box to exercise their right to vote," said Ludovic Orban.

The Prime Minister answered thus a question on Thursday if persons in quarantine or home isolation following the fact that they are contacts of COVID patients, but do not have a certificate from the Public Health Directorate (DSP) in this sense, will be able to request the mobile ballot box to vote in the parliamentary elections of December 6.

The head of the Executive made the statement at the end of the working meeting he had, on Thursday, at the Economy Ministry, with Minister Virgil Popescu and General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan.