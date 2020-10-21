PM Orban: Gov't adopts measures to support car production

The Government has adopted a series of support measures for car production and is in a permanent dialogue with the relevant producers regarding any other measures to support these vital sectors of the Romanian economy, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

"We have adopted a series of measures that have come in support of the production of cars, vehicles, from measures such as technical unemployment assets, and now the flexible work schedule, to measures to stimulate the purchase of cars of 'Scrappage' and 'Scrappage Plus' program, we have also adopted a state aid scheme for working capital loans and investment loans for large companies and, in general, we are in a permanent dialogue with Dacia - Renault and Ford regarding any kind of support measures we can adopt, so as to support this vital sector of the Romanian economy," said Ludovic Orban at the end of his visit to the Dacia Plant in Mioveni.

That was the Prime Minister's answer when asked if, in the context in which, according to statistical data, in the first 9 months of the year the production of cars in Romania decreased by 14%, the Government is preparing incentives for car factories.