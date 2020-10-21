PM Orban: Gov't to run tender to purchase masks for low-income people

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that the Government will conduct another tender procedure for the purchase of health protection masks to be granted free of charge to low-income people, according to AGERPRES.

"There is a law in effect and we will run another tender procedure to come to their aid. We have already delivered about 2 million. We will organize another selection procedure so that we can provide this form of support for people with low incomes," Ludovic Orban said in Pitesti on Wednesday.He was asked if the Government was considering continuing to provide, free of charge, protective masks to disadvantaged people.