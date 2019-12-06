The Government will take responsibility for the abrogation of "all the catastrophic provisions" of the GEO No. 114 in the next interval, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday.

"We will take responsibility for the abrogation of all the catastrophic provisions for the Romanian economy included in the Government Emergency Ordinance 114. I hoped that we will be able to abrogate all those damaging provisions in Parliament - for you know the Ordinance is being debated by the Deputies Chamber at this point - which provisions brought inestimable damage to the Romanian economy, in my opinion. I don't know if we will be able to do it. On the contrary, based on what I hear from the various committees in Parliament, it seems like some want to make the provisions of the GEO 114 even worse," Ludovic Orban said in the opening of the Government meeting.The PM added that the "last stunt" I heard of is 'that of increasing cap for the ghostly FDI up to 15 billion.""This is so dumbfounding, you cannot imagine. Which is why, in my opinion, we are forced, if we really want to return to normality again and stop the effects of GEO 114 on the economy, to take responsibility at a future meeting, not on Tuesday, but at the next government meeting, so that we can launch the taking responsibility procedure including for the abrogation of the toxic provisions of GEO 114," said Orban.