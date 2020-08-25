 
     
PM Orban: I want Gov't funds for local investments be distributed according to European funds criteria

gov.ro
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, at private TV broadcaster Digi24, that he wants Government funds for local investments be distributed by criteria similar to those of European funds, in order to eliminate subjectivism and allotment on political criteria.

"I want for government funds, for investment projects on the local level be distributed by the same mechanism, the same criteria and same procedures that European money is distributed by, so that there is no more subjective treatment, because citizens are not of two categories. In matters of investment resource allotment there are only Romanian citizens," said Ludovic Orban.

He admitted that some mayors from other parties run in the local elections only to have then access to government funds, in the case of a Liberal government.

"There are some who came with us not because they love the PNL [National Liberal Party], but they estimate that the PNL will be governing for the next four years and in order to have a better relationship with the government area - access to government funds. I sent all the following message: there is no subjectivism in allotting funds," stated the Prime Minister.

In this context, Ludovic Orban emphasized the fact that, personally, he's against party switching.

