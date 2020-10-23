 
     
PM Orban: Illussion with mass testing is sold by PSD since the beginning of pandemic

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said, in Iasi, that "the illusion of mass testing has been sold by the PSD since the beginning of the pandemic," but that at this moment the testing capacity in the country exceeds 40,000 tests daily and is growing.

"The illusion of mass testing has been sold by PSD since the beginning of the pandemic. At present, testing is done using Real Time PCR devices. We have grown steadily, from a few hundred diagnoses a day, to over 35,000 diagnoses, the currently installed capacity exceeding 40,000 tests that can be performed daily, while our goal is to further increase the capacity to over 50,000 daily tests. (...) Any type of test that is validated at European level is we will use it insofar as we will have the capacity to acquire it, obviously, competitively," said Ludovic Orban during a press conference on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the new president of the Iasi County Council (CJ).

He said that this increase in testing capacity at the national level "followed the need for testing" among the population.

Regarding the system used to report the rate of illness to the number of inhabitants, the Prime Minister said that this system is also used in other states, and the thresholds that are used nationally for evaluation have been proposed by specialists.

Ludovic Orban claimed that the main objective of the government is that the lives of the people be as little as possible affected by the epidemic.

