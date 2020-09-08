 
     
PM Orban meets Ukraine's ForMin Kuleba

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday with visiting Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, extending a message of support for Ukraine's democratic course and aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to a press statement released by the government, Orban expressed the expectation that Ukraine will pay due attention to the protection and promotion of the identity rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

The two officials also discussed economic co-operation, including prospects for a new session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial and Technical-Scientific Cooperation, as well as ways to expand connectivity projects between the two countries, with emphasis on expanding the existing networks of border crossing points.

In his turn, Kuleba voiced gratitude for the support provided by Romania, including among the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and underlined Ukraine's readiness to be actively involved in solving the problems on the bilateral agenda, as well as in advancing co-operation between the two countries.

