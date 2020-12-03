PM Orban: Minimum pension to be raised for sure, uptick rate is still to be seen

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the minimum pension will be raised in 2021 by a percentage that will depend on economic indicators, according to AGERPRES.

"Of course the [minimum pension] will be raised. By how much? We'll see, because as I told you: the pension increase must be in line with certain economic indicators - economic growth, inflation rate. We want to increase pensions and at the same time increase the pensions' purchasing power, but only on the basis of economic development that relies on serious economic growth," Orban said.