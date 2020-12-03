 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: Minimum pension to be raised for sure, uptick rate is still to be seen

digi 24
Ludovic Orban Digi 24

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the minimum pension will be raised in 2021 by a percentage that will depend on economic indicators, according to AGERPRES.

"Of course the [minimum pension] will be raised. By how much? We'll see, because as I told you: the pension increase must be in line with certain economic indicators - economic growth, inflation rate. We want to increase pensions and at the same time increase the pensions' purchasing power, but only on the basis of economic development that relies on serious economic growth," Orban said.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.