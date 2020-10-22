PM Orban: Minister of Interior, prepared for Capital prefect replacement

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday informed that the Minister of Interior is preparing to submit the government decision drafts for the removal from office of the prefect of the Capital City Bucharest and the appointment of a new prefect.

"I even spoke with the Minister of Interior and he told me that they are preparing to submit two government decision drafts, namely the government decision draft on the removal from office of the current prefect of the Capital City and the one on the appointment of a new prefect," Orban stated in Giurgiu.Asked if he intended to change other prefects too at Thursday's government meeting, especially in those counties facing a fast increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the PM said: "We are assessing the activity in each county and, depending on the manner in which they do they job, we will make the corresponding decision."Ludovic Orban said previously that the prefect of the Capital City will be changed at the government meeting on Thursday and that Traian Berbeceanu was among the possible replacers."Traian Berbeceanu is among the possible candidates for the office of prefect. (...) If all legal conditions are met and he has all the necessary qualities to do the job, we will support him, of course. In respect to Mr Berbeceanu's activity, we all know it. And we need a fair person, an honest person, a determined person, one who proved in his/her activity that he/she has the capacity to reach the objective he/she established," Orban said on Wednesday.