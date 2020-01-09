PM Orban: NATO is fundamental to Romania, our commitment to its success is strong

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is fundamental to Romania, and our country's commitment to the Alliance's success is strong, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

At the same time, he spoke about the budget for Defence allocated by our country.

"We will continue to allocate 2pct of GDP for Defence, in line with the Alliance's objectives," said Orban.

He referred to the missions of the Romanian troops in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq and spoke about security in the Black Sea region, which "continues to deteriorate".

Orban said, in his speech, that Romania supports "strengthening the political dimension of NATO" and the cooperation between the Alliance and the European Union, in a spirit of complementarity.