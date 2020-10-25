PM Orban, on Army Day: We are indebted and grateful to all heroes who died on duty in history

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban voiced his gratitude, in a message broadcast on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day, to the heroes who died on duty in history, saying that due to their sacrifice today's generations enjoy a Romania that is "a national, sovereign, independent, unitary and indivisible state."

"Same as each year, we devote the day of October 25 to all those who dressed the military uniform fighting in the past to defence the country and those who, today, are constantly present on duty to ensure Romania's defensive capacity on a level adapted to the current security requirements or represent us to the theatres of operations abroad," Orban's message on Sunday reads.He brings to mind the signification of the day of October 25, when, 76 years ago, the Romanian Army freed the last Romanian locality from under foreign occupation, the town of Carei, a moment that marked the integral liberation of the national territory."Thinking of the sacrifice of the tens of thousands of military who died, were injured or missing in the wide offensive back then, we are indebted and grateful to them and to all heroes who died on duty in history, for the sacrifice through which they contributed for the generations of today to enjoy a Romania that is a national, sovereign, independent, unitary and indivisible state," the PM pointed out.He also referred to the military in today's Romanian Army, underscoring their devotion and professionalism."We equally appreciate the activity and professionalism of the military strengthening the defensive capacity of the country today, on Euro-Atlantic standards, and acting in the international theatres of operations or missions carried out under the NATO, OSCE, UN or EU aegis. They are true professionals, people devoted to the country and the military uniform, through the manner in which they understand to perform their duty they strengthen Romania's credibility abroad," Orban said.The PM said Romania is regarded as a pillar of stability and security in the region, with an important role in the allied collective defence, "not only through the strategic geographical position, but also through fulfilling the objectives assumed for the consolidation of NATO's command and control architecture in the Black Sea area."Orban gave as "concrete examples" in this respect the fact that Romania had become the first allied on NATO's eastern flank to have endowed its army with the modern system of Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the roadmap on ten years signed with the US partners on the common goals in the defence area, the modernisation of the defence sector and the security in the Black Sea region, as well as the exercises which the Romanian servicemen participated in or which Romania hosted for the improvement of inter-operability and defence capacity on the eastern flank of NATO.Moreover, the PM voiced his concern for the situation of those injured in various theatres of operations, mentioning the case of the servicemen injured a few days ago in Afghanistan."I wish them fast recovery and we offer them all the medical support they need. They deserve our entire respect and attention at these difficult times. We are by the side of the families of the military who lost their lives over the years in various peace-keeping missions worldwide, the few war veterans we still have the honour to be contemporary with, the veteran servicemen in the theatres of operations and all those for whom the military career does not only represent a personal aspiration, but a manner of contributing to Romania's defence and prestige," Ludovic Orban said.