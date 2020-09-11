PM Orban: Only 35% of Romania's population is connected to gas network

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday in Orsova, where he participated in the presentation of the project "Prunisor-Orsova-Baile Herculane-Jupa natural gas transmission pipeline", that only 35% of Romania's population is connected to the gas network.

"Only 35% of Romania's population is connected to the gas network. Romania has gas and we almost have no petrochemistry left, because the PSD [Social Democratic Party] locusts have robbed the entire underlying petrochemical industry. Or, it is known that gas can be most efficiently exploited in petrochemistry, not when you burn it directly. We therefore need to use this resource intelligently, first of all, to connect as many households as possible to the natural gas network. Our program - 'Romanian gas in Romanian homes' - which has been launched for two years now, is a programme we support," said Orban.

The PM went on to say that the investment in the project "Prunisor-Orsova-Baile Herculane-Jupa natural gas transmission pipeline" will bring natural gas to Orsova most likely in 2023, and the entire gas pipeline will be completed in 2024.

"The investment in this Prunisor-Jupa pipeline, which is made by Transgaz (...), is an investment that will clearly have beneficial effects. There are almost 40 localities with about 100,000 people living here, who will be able to warm up with gas, will be able to prepare their food with gas, they will no longer depend on wood or other improvisations in terms of heating, and, mind you, it will increase the attractiveness of the area for investments as well," added Ludovic Orban.

The Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, was also present at the event, and spoke about the direct link between tourism development and infrastructure development.

"In order to develop the natural gas distribution network in Orsova, we need to have a transmission pipeline in Orsova, and this new pipeline (...) will bring gas to the people of Orsova and the Danube Gorge area. (...) We must become a European regional tourist destination and for this we need infrastructure, and tourism without transport, gas, energy, water and sewerage infrastructure, communications, cannot be achieved in 2020," said the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu.