PM Orban: Our aim is for county council presidents to be elected by county councilors

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) discussed, on Monday, a draft law aimed at the election of county council presidents by county councilors and not by citizens, as it is currently the case.

"We want the removal of this bill from the Election Code Committee, in which the PSD [Social Democratic Party] tried to bury the law rejecting Ordinance 40, so that we can reject in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this Ordinance 40, which establishes that presidents of the county councils be elected directly by citizens, said PNL leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, after the Liberal leadership's meeting.

He said he does not rule out a possible assumption of responsibility or an emergency ordinance on this bill, should PSD and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union] explicitly refuse it.

"It's possible. We will conduct an analysis and make a decision," said Ludovic Orban.

