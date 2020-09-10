PM Orban: Our objective is to win the elections; we have an advance of 9-10pct against the Socialists

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated that PNL's (National Liberal Party) objective is to win the local and parliamentary elections, while opinion polls show the Liberals are by "9-10 per cent ahead of the Socialists."

"At this year-end, on September 27, we have local elections, and on December 6 we have parliamentary elections. Our objective is to win both the local and parliamentary elections. Right now, the opinion polls show, and even the ones ordered by the Socialists - which are the lying ones - that we take the one spot by far, for even in their polls we are by at least 6 per cent ahead, while in reality, we are actually by 9-10 per cent ahead of the Socialists," Orban told the meeting of the presidency of the EPP Group, "In solidarity with the recovery of Europe," which took place through videoconference.He said that, after the parliamentary elections, PNL wants PMP (People's Movement Party) and UDMR (Union of Democratic Hungarians of Romania) to be its partners in the government."In terms of who will be our partners in the government, we would first of all want to be partners with the other political parties in Romania that are members of the EPP Group, namely PMP and UDMR. And we will not accept in the government the former communists, today's socialists, and we will try to identify other possible partners if the majority created by the three political parties will not be enough," said the PM.Ludovic Orban stated he was certain the political parties in Romania that were member of the EPP will win the elections.