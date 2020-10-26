PM Orban: Outdoor joggers, exempted from wearing mask

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that joggers could be exempted from wearing a mask, provided they do not interact with other people, according to AGERPRES.

He said any other restrictions, such as banning movement at night, could be decided after seeing the effects of the measures taken so far.

Orban said that in the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations the list of countries that have exceeded the SARS-CoV-2 spread index in Romania will be updated.

"There are also some exceptions to the obligation to wear a mask that are specific to those who practice outdoor jogging, that it is difficult for them to wear a mask, but they must do so in places where they do not interact with others," Orban explained.

According to the prime minister, decisions on other restrictions will be taken after the results of the measures ordered so far are noticed.

"For now, we want to see the effect of the measures that were taken after the established thresholds were exceeded. Depending on the analysis of the results, we will decide whether or not it is necessary to establish other measures," Orban explained.

At the same time, he indicated that it is necessary to see what are the effects of the restriction of the circulation at night in other countries, mentioning that, especially, the adolescents are active after 23:00.

"When we have something on this topic we will announce. For now, on the one hand, we want to see the effects in other countries, because the measure applies in other countries. We want to see if there are effects in other countries. You know that movement restrictions affect less the mature population, as especially teenagers are active after 23:00. But let us see the effects in other countries. On the other hand, we look at the effects of the measures we have already taken, which are important measures: moving to online education, the compulsory wearing of masks, the closure of theaters, cinemas, restaurants, cafes. These are measures that reduce social interaction and that we believe will generate effects," added Ludovic Orban.

He added that private events are no longer allowed - weddings, baptisms, festive meals, celebrations in event venues and restaurants, as epidemiological investigations have shown that they were the leading cause of COVID-19 infection. "Of course, such parties can still be organized, but only in private spaces. Our advice is also for young people, teenagers to refrain from attending these parties," the prime minister said.

According to him, the effects of the measures taken can be seen in Bucharest. "It can be seen in Bucharest that for the time being we are on a plateau, the number of cases has not increased," Orban said.