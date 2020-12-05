PM Orban: Pandemic's difficult period shows how volunteering tailors bridges, educates us in spirit of solidarity

The pandemic period proved that volunteering tailors bridges and educates us in the spirit of solidarity, on Saturday said Prime minister Ludovic Orban, on the International Volunteer Day, thanking all those who fight for noble causes, according to AGERPRES.

"The difficult period of the pandemic has shown how volunteering creates bridges, educates and educates us in the spirit of solidarity. Ordinary people, medical professionals, staff from several areas of competence have been involved altruistically and have proved an incredible power of mobilization. The latest evidence is the impressive involvement of medical students, who provide their time, expertise and energy to join efforts to treat infected patients and combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The fact that at the level of the Government we have amended the legislation, in order to encourage medical students in their final years to carry out voluntary activities, has been a natural step, given that, especially in times of crossroads, such as the one we are going through, volunteers remain an indispensable resource of the community. The response received from society is encouraging and empowers state institutions to make it more open to voluntary activities," the prime minister's message reads.

Orban says that volunteering is "the manifestation of the need for community and unity of human being", with the head of the Executive expressing his respect and confidence in the work of volunteers.

"Respect and awareness of the work of volunteers, those who, regardless of circumstances, dedicate themselves to their neighbour. In difficult times, they are the people who extend a helping hand to those around them, proving concern, empathy, kindness and humanity. (...) This year, the theme of International Volunteer Day - Together We Can Through Volunteering - once again highlights a certainty that people around the world are only able to succeed together, and volunteering is essential in this endeavour. (...) I convey my awareness to all volunteers in Romania, from all fields and who fight for noble causes. I thank those who do not forget to be people, in the most natural way, who are an example to all others and who inspire young people and children to grow in the spirit of solidarity and humanity. A lot of health and 'Happy Birthday' to all those who show that they care about their fellow human beings, their country and the whole world!" said Ludovic Orban.