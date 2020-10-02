PM Orban pays visit to Ministry of Education: Children need to go to school

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday underscored that pupils "need" to go to school and the probability that the novel coronavirus will spread in the educational units "is not very high", according to Agerpres.

The Prime Minister is set to pay a working visit to the Ministry of Education on Friday.

When the journalists asked him if this school year would be compromised, he replied: "What do you mean compromised? It has just started. You know very well that several hundreds of schools are on the red [there are three scenarios in place for schools, related to the coronavirus - green, yellow, red - editor's note], some 4,000 on a mixed scenario and the rest functioning normally."

"If there are going to be cases of infections, the probability that they happen in schools is not very high. (...) We especially made this decision to disturb the education process as little as possible, for we must respect children's right to education. Children need to go to school, they need to keep up with the subject matters and precisely, for this reason, we established this system to take into account the epidemiological situation in every local community," explained the Prime Minister.