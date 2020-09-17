PM Orban: Romania is safer with Patriot missiles on its territory, Romanian citizens better defended

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday, on the occasion of his visit to the Capu Midia military base, where he participated in the receipt ceremony of the first Patriot missile system, stated that Romania is going to be safer with these missiles on its territory and the Romanian citizens better defended.

"I am honoured to be here today, in a historic moment, as I see it, the moment when the first Patriot missile system arrives in Romania. This is a moment that I must tell you sincerely that I have waited for a long time and it's good that it has happened and I am very content that it happens during my term in office," said Orban.According to him, Romania is a partner that observed all its commitments under the strategic partnerships."Romania has chosen very clearly, Romania has chosen to be a member of NATO, Romania has chosen the strategic partnership with the United States of America, Romania has chosen to be a member of the European Union. We are a loyal partner who observed all its commitments under these alliances, these partnerships. Romania decided to carry out an army endowment programme for ten years, which was adopted and basically stipulates that we need to strengthen our capabilities, especially in the defence," the Prime Minister said.Ludovic Orban underscored that the Patriot missile system is one that proved to be exceptionally good in battle and that our country is safer with these surface-to-air systems on its territory."Romania decided to meet its commitment and earmark 2 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product to defence, to achieve this endowment programme. As part of the endowment programme, the Patriot missile system is extremely important, it's a surface-to-air missile system, of unprecedented complexity and technological level and with exceptional results proved in combat. Romania is safer with this Patriot missile system on its territory and the Romanian citizens better defended," said Orban.He congratulated all those involved in the acquisition procedures and he expressed his conviction that "all the seven systems bought by Romania will become operational according to the established calendar.""Moreover, I want to highlight that the strategic partnership between the United States of America and Romania sees a new concrete materialization, in an economic and military relation to Romania's advantage," he added.The receipt ceremony of the first Patriot surface-to-air missiles system took place on Thursday, at the Training Centre for Air Defense Artillery "General de Brigada Ion Bungescu," in Capu Midia.According to the Ministry of National Defence, the main equipment part of the first Patriot surface-to-air long-range missile system, belonging to the Romanian Army, started to arrive in Romania in August and were transported to the Training Centre for Air Defense Artillery "General de Brigada Ion Bungescu," where they are to be tested and then the receipt will be complete.