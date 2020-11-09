PM Orban: Romania ranks 18th in Europe in terms of rate of infections with novel coronavirus

Romania ranks 18th in Europe in terms of the rate of infections with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday.

"Romania, today, ranks 18th among European countries, having 484 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to the Czech Republic 1,471, Belgium 1,342, France 968, Austria 789, Poland 770. So, today, Romania ranks 18th at European level in terms of infection rate. However, the measures we are taking and that you use for electoral purposes are measures that are dictated by our obligation to protect the health of people, to protect people. When you have 10,000 cases a day, you can't pretend you can't see, let things go as they are, and not take measures to protect people's health and lives. Any measure we take is to save lives, just to reduce the number of Romanians who risk becoming infected," Ludovic Orban said.

Premier Orban is present at the "Prime Minister's Hour" debate in the Chamber of Deputies over the draft budget, the request being made by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group.