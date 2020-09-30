PM Orban: Romanians to be able to vote by correspondence in countries where not possible to organize polling stations

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the Government would launch an information campaign dedicated to Romanians in the diaspora, so that they would know that they would be able to vote in the parliamentary elections in countries where it would not be possible to organize polling stations due to health restrictions imposed by the authorities in those states.

"The local elections are over, but the parliamentary elections are starting, we also have a deadline to submit candidacies, October 22, and for the list on the diaspora and for the candidates representing national minorities the deadline is October 7. So we have already entered the procedures regarding the elections," Ludovic Orban told B1 TV on Tuesday night.Asked what will happen to the countries that have reintroduced quarantine where there are Romanian communities, such as the United Kingdom, the prime minister said: "We have set up an inter-ministerial group for two months which is coordinated by Mr. Bogdan Aurescu, working with the Permanent Electoral Authority and all those involved in voting in the diaspora to prepare for voting in the diaspora, to clearly identify the countries in which polling stations or regions can be organized.""In some countries there are certain regions where stations can be organized and other regions where these cannot be organized and depending on that, we want during this week to have the evaluation, to communicate publicly, so that in the countries where stations cannot be organized [people] can pre-register for voting by correspondence. We have extended the pre-registration period until October 22 and we will run a campaign to the countries where we know that it will not be possible to organize polling stations, so that all Romanians in the respective countries know that they can vote by correspondence," said Orban.