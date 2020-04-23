PM Orban: Romania's all armed forces on the frontline in defending people's life, health

The Army, as well as all the other armed forces of Romania, are on the frontline of action to defend the life and health of the people amid the healthcare crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in a message on Land Forces Day.

"The Land Forces Day gives me the opportunity to convey my appreciations and thanks to the soldiers in the largest branch of the Romanian armed forces for the missions each time successfully conducted, regardless of whether they take place in the country or abroad. Amid the health crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Land Forces and the entire Romanian Army are on the forefront of action to protect the lives and health of citizens. Commissioned and non-commissioned officers, warrant officers, soldiers and civilian personnel, they all act in the spirit of duty, with responsibility and honour. The Romanian Army has an essential contribution to the efforts to support the Romanians affected by coronavirus and to contain the spread of COVID-19, reconfirming, as in all the trials before of the Romanian people, that it is a factor of support and confidence for the whole society," says Orban.

He also underlines the professionalism shown by the Land Forces in the missions conducted outside the country's borders.

"Externally, whether in the theatres of operations with NATO partners, in the European Union or in the missions undertaken by Romania in the theatres of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Western Balkans, the professionalism, thorough training and courage of the Army's soldiers and civilians alike have given us reasons to be proud. Romania is praised as a serious and credible partner thanks to their dedication, skill and contribution to maintaining stability and peace in Europe and other regions around the world," says Orban.

In concluding his message, he congratulates all Army's soldiers and civilian personnel on duty in the country or abroad.

"On Land Forces Day, I am sending congratulations to the Romanian soldiers on duty in missions in the country or abroad, as well as to the civilian staff! I also wish them good health, accomplishments and we look forward to their returning home! Many happy returns of the day!" concludes Orban.