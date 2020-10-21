PM Orban says general election no COVID-19 spreader

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that, from the Government's point of view, the general election scheduled for December does not present an additional risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, stating that the authorities have provided "clear ways" to conduct election campaigning and to organise on the day of the vote, according to AGERPRES.

"From our point of view, the election does not present an additional risk of spreading the virus. We have provided clear ways of conducting the campaigning, also for organising on the election day. And, as long as the candidates follows the measures, the campaigns follow them the risk of the virus being spread around does not increase with the election. Elections have been held in all countries where thy had been due - a presidential election in Poland, a general election in Croatia, and, in the United States, a presidential election in underway. Just think that the spread of the virus in the United States is wider that in is in Romania," Orban said on Wednesday in Pitesti, where he attended the submission of the lists of National Liberal Party (PNL) Arges County candidates in the general election, responding to whether or not the government has in mind a scenario in which the general election could be postponed.

He underscored the importance of health protection rules imposed by the authorities.

"Once again, following the rules we have established for the conduct of the electioneering, from the mandate to wear masks on all candidates and campaigns, regardless of the spread of the virus, which is valid all over the country, up to the limitation of public meetings. We have capped indoor gatherings at 20 people and outdoor gatherings at 50, plus the distancing rules. Then there are also rules for interacting with the public, including rules for the distribution of electoral literature, and their observance of these does not allow the risk of the virus spreading," Orban said.