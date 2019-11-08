PM Orban says gov't supporting strengthening, furthering Strategic Partnership with US

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday welcomed Terri Sewell, a member of the US House of Representatives, and Hans Klemm, the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, at the Government House.

According to a governmental press statement, the two sides agreed on strengthening and deepening all the dimensions of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, with emphasis on defence and security co-operation.

"At the same time, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underlined the Romanian government's openness to dialogue in order to secure a stable and attractive environment for investors," the statement says.

AGERPRES