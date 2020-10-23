PM Orban says upcoming ballot poses no additional virus spreading risk, wants heightened testing capacity

Holding parliamentary election does not raise the risk of infection, and the election day will be organized in such a manner that all the citizens who turn out to the polls stay safe, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday in Suceava, according to AGERPRES.

''From my point of view, and not just mine, but also in the opinion of many experts, the organization of elections does not increase the virus spreading risk if the rules instructed by the authorities are observed. These are simple rules that provide for restricting electoral events at 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, while observing distancing and the other health protection rules. Candidates and campaign teams are required to wear masks and make sure that campaign materials are handed out so as to not pose an infection risk,'' Orban said.

"The ballot day is prepared in such a way that there are no additional risks of virus transmission. Democracy means elections where the citizens decide who is to represent them in public institutions," Orban said.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister added that the government aims to increase the testing capacity for the population, based on the case definition and WHO recommendations.