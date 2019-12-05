PM Orban set to pass bill on Friday under which gov't to take responsibility

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he intends to adopt, at a government meeting on Friday, a bill under which the Government takes responsibility for passage of pieces of legislation.

"My aim is at the [Government] meeting on Friday we will adopt a bill under which we take responsibility, so that we may fit into the schedule of responsibility taking. Also, if the bill on budgetary ceilings is ready, we will take responsibility for it next week, so that, later on, we can come up with the law on the national budget," said Orban.

He mentioned that, next week, the Government will have at least a responsibility taking for changes to justice legislation.

"The amendments to Ordinance 114 are being drawn up; it still needs a mechanism for consulting the business community, the trade union confederations, the social partners, in particular, a consultation of public entities, such as the National Energy Regulatory Authority, and we will decide on the time when we are ready to commit our responsibility. (...) Our goal is to complete the bill as soon as possible, so that we can stand before Parliament," said Orban.

Asked if 60,000 public servants will be made redundant in 2020 to cut government spending, Orban replied: "There will be optimizations, efficiencies in the operation of public institutions, which will probably lead to, not to say firings, but a downsizing of the administrative apparatus, of ministries and other authorities. I cannot give you an estimate of the number of such employees. "

Orban attended an award ceremony of the Quality Trophy of the Romanian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs.