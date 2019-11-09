PM Orban: Small issues at replacing delegates at polling stations abroad

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters on Saturday, said that there had been small issues related to replacing delegates at the polling stations abroad.

"I went to the MAE to make an assessment of the manner in which the voting process is carried out at the polling stations abroad. (...) Fortunately, the process is carried out in good conditions. There have been small issues, Mr. minister told me [Bogdan Aurescu], related to the very slow reaction pace of the electoral bureau yesterday in the case of replacing delegates at the polling stations, respectively of supplementing the number of delegates at polling stations, in which, as it has only two meetings, the electoral bureau for the polling stations abroad approved very late the replacement requests," Orban said after the meeting he had with Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

He has pointed out that on Saturday there have been round 130 requests to replace delegates and 113 to supplement them. "We hope they are approved as soon as possible, to ensure the necessary staff for the good conduct in each polling station electoral bureau," the PM said. AGERPRES