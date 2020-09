PM Orban: The only sure thing is we won't make any deal with PSD for gov't

The PNL (National Liberal Party) will participate "on its own feet" in the parliamentary elections and will not make any kind of governmental agreement with PSD, the only potential partners being USR (Save Romania Union), PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party), and those from the European People's Party, the Liberal chairman, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, stated on Tuesday.

"PNL is the strongest party in Romania, it is a party that enjoys the greatest trust from the citizens and it is normal that PNL participates in the parliamentary elections on its own feet. The only certainty is that we will not make any form of agreement with PSD. Our potential partners are obviously our partners from the European People's Party and USR PLUS. I would prefer a PNL majority," Orban said at the PNL headquarters when asked if the party would form alliances, agreements with any party in the parliamentary elections.