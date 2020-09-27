PM Orban: There have only been minor incidents recorded so far

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that there have been only "minor" incidents reported in the electoral process so far, not "very serious incidents".

"Obviously, I was presented with basically the entire architecture of the devices involved in supporting the local elections. In addition to the central device, there is a direct connection with the devices at the level of each county. Teams of two were sent for the centre to each county and also teams from the control body, representatives of each of the 10 areas that have been established. The development of the electoral process is monitored by the minute, and we are ready to intervene in any situation when the police are needed. There have only been "minor" incidents reported so far, no serious incidents. Obviously, we are monitoring the functioning of all electoral mechanisms," Ludovic Orban said on Sunday at the MAI (Ministry of Interior) headquarters.

The Prime Minister added that he addressed a request to the representatives of the Government in the territory that in the premises where there are several polling stations to be organized separate flows, so that "the electoral process can be carried out smoothly in each polling station."

The head of the Executive participates, together with the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, in the videoconference meeting with the prefects and the heads of the territorial structures of the Ministry of Interior.