PM Orban to ministers: I will no longer accept emergency ordinances that were not previously discussed with me

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has informed the ministers, in the Government meeting on Friday, that he will no longer accept the introduction on the agenda of any emergency ordinance that they hadn't previously discussed with him.

"I tell you that from now on I will no longer accept the introduction on the agenda of any emergency ordinance that you have not previously discuss with me. It does not seem normal to me to have two emergency ordinances, which I have no idea about. These topics should have been discussed previously," said Orban.He made this observation after Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, at the beginning of the Government meeting, requested the introduction on the additional agenda of two emergency ordinances for the extension of deadlines regarding the National Assessment and the registration in the Enrollment Register of the students with the "Mihai Viteazul" National Intelligence Academy.