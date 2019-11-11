PM Orban: Uneventful, well organised presidential elections

The first round of the presidential elections was uneventful, well organised, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Victoria Palace, on Monday, at the meeting with representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Telecommunications Service and the Permanent Electoral Authority.

"I wanted to conduct this analysis. First of all, I want to congratulate you, the elections were indeed uneventful, they were well organised, there were only minor incidents, both internally and in the diaspora. Everything worked well," said Orban at the beginning of the meeting.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that there were no problems in the diaspora, and the prime minister stressed that Romanians living outside the country's borders were ''amazed'' that they could vote without standing in line.

"I wanted to tell you that many who came to the vote, they told afterwards, including to me, that they were completely surprised that they could vote in a humane way, in a minute, that they didn't stand in lines. I think that it is a natural moral repair that we had to do to our brothers, as the Romanians in the diaspora are Romanians and we must take care to respect their rights, to ensure optimum conditions so they be able to exercise their right to vote. At the Interior [Ministry] I saw the mobilization, the rapid interventions, you surprised me with the command center. (...) I want to establish the details for the preparation of the second round, because it is important to be equally attentive, mobilized, to ensure an exemplary fairness and all the procedures to be carried out under the law and in accordance with the high standards of democracy," said Orban.