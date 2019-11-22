PM Orban, US Ambassador Klemm discuss projects in energy, military and security fields

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he had talked with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm about "all projects of common interest in the energy, military and security fields."

"You know very well that between the United States of America and Romania there is a strategic partnership, which works very well, the relationship is one of the best ones that have existed in the last 30 years and, obviously, we discussed all the projects of common interest in energy, military, security, including cyber security, all topics that are of common interest and target common projects," said Orban, after checking the progress of the works on Line no 5 of Bucharest's underground railway network, the Raul Doamnei-Eroilor section.The head of the Executive had a meeting on Friday morning with Hans Klemm, US ambassador to Romania, and with Abigail Rupp, deputy head of the US diplomatic mission in our country.AGERPRES