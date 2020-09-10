PM Orban: We atracted 2.7 billion euros in European funds in 10 months

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that the PNL (National Liberal Party) government has managed to absorb almost 2.7 billion euros in European funds, since it was installed 10 months ago, compared to 1.1 billion attracted by the previous government within ten months.

"We have already taken measures that those before us did not even think about. We have already allocated funds for the preparation of the projects, we have already considered everything in detail, so that we will not find ourselves in the position, as it happened to the former PSD (Social Democratic Party) government, to wait five days before we start absorbing European funds. And I looked very closely at the data. In the ten months since we came to rule, we have absorbed over 2.6 billion euros. By comparison, the PSD government, by the time we took over the government, had an absorption of 1.1 billion in the ten months of 2019 when it was in charge. There is a difference. We need to increase the rate of absorption," said the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the Government meeting.He called for mobilization so that the ministries can bring in a "semi-finished" form both the National Resilience and Recovery Program and the structure of programmes and the allocation of European funds in the EU budget for 2021-2027."We are already on the job with Sure, on the National Resilience and Recovery Program we already have the draft discussed, an emergency ordinance adopted. Regarding the preparation of the partnership agreement for the EU budget, we have already reached the debate stage. And I want to call on all ministries to mobilize their work teams so that we can bring both the National Resilience and Recovery Programme, the structure of the programmes and the allocation of funds under the EU budget for 2021-2027 to a semi-complete form," said Orban.