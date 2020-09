PM Orban: We forbid PNL organizations to ally with PSD; only with PMP, USR PLUS, UDMR

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday announced, after the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau, that liberal branches are forbidden to get into alliances or agreements with PSD, the recommendation being that they exclusively collaborate with PMP (People's Movement Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania).

He stated that only one exception will be possible and this concerns an alliance with PER (Romanian Green Party) in Dolj, but stressed that this depends on the orientation of this branch.