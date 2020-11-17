PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests daily

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that at this point Romania has a testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, on Real Time PCR type of devices, of around 53-54 thousand tests daily, while mentioning that the number of tests isn't higher either because there are not enough requests or there is a certain limit regarding the capacity of collecting nasopharyngeal exudate, accoridng to AGERPRES.

He was asked why the authorities do not increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 patients, in the context in which, previously, they said that the testing capacity in Romania would reach approximately 50 thousand tests.