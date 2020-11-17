 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests daily

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that at this point Romania has a testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, on Real Time PCR type of devices, of around 53-54 thousand tests daily, while mentioning that the number of tests isn't higher either because there are not enough requests or there is a certain limit regarding the capacity of collecting nasopharyngeal exudate, accoridng to AGERPRES.

He was asked why the authorities do not increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 patients, in the context in which, previously, they said that the testing capacity in Romania would reach approximately 50 thousand tests.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.