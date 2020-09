PM Orban: We support all economic development projects, investments, the increase in EU competitiveness at global level

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated that Romania's concern is related to the decisions taken at European level regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic relaunch and showed that our country supports all economic development projects, investments, the increase in the European Union's competitiveness at the global level.

"Our concerns are, on the one hand, related to the pandemic. We want decisions to be reached at European level regarding the pandemic, regarding the health protection measures that must be taken, and rules to be established that will be applied in all EU countries. Our first concerns are to relaunch the economy and I am certain that you agree with me in that respect. The relaunch of the economy is essential for Europe's development and especially when it comes to the implementation of all directions of action that were established by the new European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen. We support all the economic development projects, we support investments, the increase in the EU's competitiveness at the global level, we support projects in innovation and research, development projects to be transposed as soon as possible into applications that will generate competitive advantages at the EU level and world level. We are also concerned with the measures meant to support the Green Deal Pact, for we saw that this approach will allow states to adjust and use this challenge more as an opportunity than as a form of reducing competitiveness," Orban said at the meeting of the PPE Group, "Solidary with the recovery of Europe," which took place through videoconference.