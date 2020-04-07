 
     
PM Orban wishes lots of success to Romanian medical team deployed to Milan

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban this Tuesday saw off at the Otopeni 90th Airlift Base four members of the Romanian medical team deployed to Milan for 14 days under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism; on this occasion the Premier expressed his confidence in their professionalism and wished them success in their mission, the government said in a statement.

The other ten members of the mission boarded the C-27J Spartan plane in Timisoara.

"I appreciate the courage and the gesture of solidarity by the Romanian doctors and nurses who join their Italian colleagues at an extremely difficult time. I trust the professionalism of the healthcare professionals and wish them lots of success in this mission," said the Prime Minister.

Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, head of the Emergencies Department Raed Arafat, and Italian ambassador to Romania Marco Giungi also participated in the flight's boarding by the medical personnel. AGERPRES

