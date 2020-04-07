PM Orban: World Health Day - symbol of doctors' superhuman efforts to save lives

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stresses that this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Day is becoming a symbol of the nearly superhuman efforts that physicians and medical personnel in the countries affected are making to save lives and to stop the spread of this virus.

"World Health Day, dedicated to the medical community at the service of people's health and lives, finds us this year in full global effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. If so far, marking this day was an opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of health for each of us and for society, this year World Health Day inevitably becomes a symbol of the nearly superhuman efforts that physicians and medical personnel in countries affected by the pandemic make to save lives and stop the spread of a virus that threatens the health of millions of people," Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday in a message addressed on the occasion of World Health Day.

The prime minister points out that the World Health Organization, celebrating 72 years of existence, plays a major role in cooperation on health matters.

"The current pandemic crisis can be stopped by an internationally coordinated response, and Romania is also included by WHO in the global project to develop a treatment against coronavirus. The fact that nine infectious disease centers in our country are participating in this project brings additional hope for Romanian patients," says Orban.

The prime minister recalls that doctors, all medical staff and members of the scientific community involved in developing effective treatment are at the forefront of this difficult fight.

"More than ever, the entire society - tried by fear and subjected to hard-to-accept restrictions - relies on medics, nurses, all the health workers. I trust the professionalism of the physicians in Romania. Their efforts to save lives, the responsibility and human solidarity they prove these days are all the more so remarkable given the unprecedented pandemic crisis and the shortcomings of the medical system, which have been piling up for decades," adds the premier.

At the same time, the prime minister reaffirms the Government's commitment to mobilize means to combat the new coronavirus.

"I value the work of the medical staff and I assure you that at Government level we are mobilizing all the means we have available to make available to provide them the logistics necessary for the protection of the staff in hospitals and the care of patients, whether we purchase equipment from the external market or we render operational factories in Romania. We are also allocating the funds the medical system needs, and the first budget adjustment for 2020 is dedicated to protecting, treating and combating the spread of the new coronavirus. We are all, medical personnel, authorities, citizens - on the same side of the barricade. Only together, united and responsible, can we safely overcome this period," premier Orban goes on to say. AGERPRES