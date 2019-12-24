 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban's Christmas message: Let's hold on to our desire to do good every day

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban

PM Ludovic Orban said in his message sent for Christmas that we need "to hold on to our desire to do good every day and rediscover the cohesion that we need as a society." 

"The spirit of Christmas, the Christmas carols and traditions give us joy, and they make us want to offer joy to the other too, on our turn. The celebration of our Jesus Christ's birth has this blessed power of making us better, more emphatic and supportive. Let's hold on to this desire to do good every day so that we rediscover the cohesion that we need as a society," said Orban in his message. 

He wished "A peaceful, rich holiday, full of joy and love" and "Merry Christmas" to all Romanians, wherever they are.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.