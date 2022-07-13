PM requests AgriMin to establish program for developing irrigation system

New Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea's first task of including a "solid and articulate program for the real situation, in the field" on the development of irrigation systems was assigned by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday.

"Everything related to this side must be established in a solid and articulate program, for the real situation in the field, on the development of irrigation systems is, basically, the first task, Mr. Minister, which I am asking you to take into your set of priorities. There have been talks about this need and certainly, about the resource which our country has, and I am speaking about the hydro network, which is fairly rich, and must be put to use for the benefit of Romanian agriculture," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The head of the Executive added that following an analysis of the situation, conducted together with the Minister of European Projects, Marcel Bolos, the conclusion was reached that there is a possibility for Romania to attract European funds for developing the irrigation system.

In the same context, Minister Daea made a presentation of the results of Friday's work visit which he carried out in the past few days in several counties that are affected by drought.

He specified that after visiting the 10 counties, Calarasi, Braila, Galati, Vrancea, Vaslui, Iasi, Botosani, Neamt, Bacau, Buzau, he ordered to continue and increase the irrigation capacity, wherever possible, by supplementing aggregates.

"Secondly, I introduced specialists in the county structures that take part, based on the order that the prefects have issued, in order to see, to measure, to evaluate each parcel to see what has been lost," Daea added.

Furthermore, the Minister of Agriculture mentioned that he signed, along with the Minister of Internal Affairs, a joint order based on which farmers have the freedom to change the destination of calamity cultures.

"Through this order we gave freedom to the farmers to be able to immediately intervene, based on the situation, to gather their damaged crops and to change their destination. Basically you have a corn crop which no longer has perspectives, the plants have died, they need to be immediately harvested and the destination to be changed towards feed or something else. (...) This needed to be solved and I have done that," Daea explained.AGERPRES