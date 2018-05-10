PM Viorica Dancila is meeting Pope Francis at Apostolic Palace in Vatican City

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila kicks off the visit to the Vatican on Friday with a meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis, the Government's Press Office informs.

The head of the Executive will be granted an audience with Pope Francis on Friday morning, at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.Subsequently, the premier will have a meeting with Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State Cardinal of His Holiness. The Prime Minister's agenda also includes a luncheon offered by premier Viorica Dancila in honour of Pietro Parolin.On Friday afternoon, the premier will visit the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, where she will meet Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Prince and Grand Master of the Order.The meeting will be followed by talks in the plenary of the two delegations and the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Agreement between Romania's Government and the Government of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and Malta.On Thursday premier Dancila was announcing her visit to the Vatican."This afternoon I'll leave for a visit to the Vatican, where His Holiness Pope Francis will grant me an audience. The visit is part of the good bilateral relationship between Romania and the Vatican ," premier Dancila said at the beginning of the Gov't sitting.The visit of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to the Vatican will take place from 10 to 13 May.