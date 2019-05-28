 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Viorica Dancila rules out snap elections

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the statutory bodies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will decide whether or not there should be changes in the leadership of the party, ruling out snap elections.

Asked before the meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau if changes were to be made to the leadership of the party, Dancila said: "The decisions are taken within the statutory bodies after we talk to all our colleagues. I am no proponent of the idea that the decision should be taken only by the chairman of the party."

Asked also if it is possible for snap elections to be called, the prime minister said, "No, that is not an option."

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.