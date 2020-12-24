 
     
PMCitu: We welcome Christmas holiday with hope and trust that we will get through

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu, Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Prime Minister Florin Citu sends Romanians a message that the Christmas holiday is welcomed with hope and trust that this difficult period will be overcome and highlights that these days we should observe the protection norms.

"I ask you all during these days to observe the protection measures. This is the only way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. The finding, authorization and shipment of a vaccine against COVID-19 in a record time offers perspectives in overcoming the pandemic in a relatively short period. I understand the responsibility I have as Prime Minister and the expectations of Romanians for prevailing over this health crisis and for a better life. Only together we will get through this period. Dear Romanians, I wish you happy holidays, to both Romanians within the country, as well as those far from home, health, joy and the hope that we will return to a normal life as quickly as possible," Florin Citu said in a video message, on his Facebook page.

